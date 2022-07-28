New BDIC program aims to get NWT businesses online￼

Some NWT businesses will be able to access grants of up to $2,400 to help move some of their operations online.

The Grow Your Business Online grant, backed by federal funding, is being offered to eligible small businesses by the NWT’s Business Development and Investment Corporation over the next three years.

The grants are designed to help with the cost of shifting a business online and “help small businesses in the NWT grow and thrive by going digital,” BDIC stated in a news release.

Part of the program includes training e-commerce advisors to assist the territory’s entrepreneurs in growing a business online.