Police seek residents’ footage after Hay River home invasion

RCMP have appealed for residents with security footage at a Hay River trailer park to come forward after a home invasion was reported on Friday.

Police say two men brandished a weapon and demanded money from a resident inside their home at the Rowe’s Trailer Court before escaping.

“Home invasions such as this incident are often associated with the drug trade. However, the home-owner in this incident appears to be a law-abiding citizen not associated with the criminal milieu in any way,” said Insp Dean Riou, officer in charge of NWT RCMP’s south district, in a statement.

“People are reminded to lock their doors at night and report any suspicious activity to police immediately.”

RCMP asked anyone with security cameras at the trailer park, or with information about the incident, to contact the Hay River detachment at (867) 874-1111 or leave a tip anonymously.