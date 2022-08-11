Fort Good Hope RCMP seize liquor entering community

Police say a large quantity of liquor was seized in Fort Good Hope after two tips about alcohol entering the community illegally.

Fort Good Hope restricts the amount of alcohol one person can have at any time.

In the first seizure, police said officers intercepted a traveller arriving at the airport with 20 375-ml bottles of vodka.

In the second incident, police reported stopping a boat and seizing “a significant amount of vodka, beer and wine,” according to a news release issued on Thursday.

Charges were not laid, RCMP said, “for a number of reasons including the probability of conviction.”

However, police asserted that stopping the liquor entering the community would reduce the harm caused by illegal alcohol.