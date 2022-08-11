After stolen semi truck fire, Hay River police call for witnesses

Police in Hay River were called out early on Wednesday morning in response to reports of a semi truck on fire near Enterprise.

In a news release on Thursday, RCMP confirmed the truck had been stolen from a Hay River business. Carter Industries told Cabin Radio its truck had been stolen at around 4am according to security cameras.

Some early-morning callers told police there was a man walking near the fire, RCMP said, but police were not able to locate the man.

RCMP are asking anyone who saw or gave a ride to the man, or who has information about the incident, to contact the Hay River detachment at (867) 874-1111 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.