Police say a man who broke into an Inuvik home early on Thursday morning waved a knife and demanded money from the people who lived there.

The elderly man and woman in the home at the time both received injuries that needed medical treatment after an altercation with the suspect, who robbed their home before leaving, RCMP said.

According to police, the injuries are not life-threatening.

Following an investigation, Inuvik RCMP said, officers arrested a 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman said to have been an accomplice. Both are in custody and multiple charges are pending, police said.

“This was a very serious incident and [it is] fortunate that no one was seriously injured,” said Staff Sergeant Bruce McGregor in a news release, adding police were “pleased to see arrests were made in this matter within a short time frame.”