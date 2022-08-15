Smoke warning issued for Tłı̨chǫ communities

Wildfire smoke is likely to affect Wekweètì and Whatì on Monday and drift toward Behchokǫ̀ and Gamètì by the evening, Environment Canada says.

The smoke will bring poor visibility and could cause increased coughing or throat irritation, the federal agency said in an advisory issued early on Monday morning.

The NWT’s Department of Environment and Natural Resources said Tulita and Fort Good Hope may also experience increased smoke over the next few days due to nearby wildfires.

“There is no threat to communities or safety at the moment,” the department stated on Facebook.

Meanwhile, most of the Tłı̨chǫ and Dehcho regions are under a heat warning likely to last for much of the week.

“Temperatures near 30C combined with overnight lows near 15C will continue,” Environment Canada stated.

“These hot temperatures will continue through the week for most areas, with a cooling trend expected by Saturday.”