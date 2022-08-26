Fort Smith’s newest music festival prepares to make its debut

The Fireweed Festival, a miniature music festival with Fort Smith artists, vendors, games and a silent auction, takes place for the first time on Saturday.

Organizers Jolene Mae and Andrew Shedden said “the town is ready for celebration” after the Covid-19 pandemic. “We need live music again,” said Mae. “We need people to come together for good reasons and celebrate.”

The festival will feature Fort Smith performers like Marie MacDonald, Sam Sanderson and Joey Roy, alongside vendors such as NSixty, Early Bird Homestead, and several NWT artists.

On the day, who knows what else you might get.

“There are defined performances, but there are also going to be a lot of opportunities for Fort Smith musicians to sort-of throw together pickup bands,” said Shedden.

“It’s really exciting from a musician’s perspective, because this sort of collaboration is really important for the community.”

The festival will be held at the Queen Elizabeth Territorial Park from 12pm-9pm on Saturday, August 27.

More information can be found on the festival’s Facebook page.