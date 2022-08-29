Police seize handgun, drugs during search of Yellowknife home

RCMP say a loaded handgun and crack cocaine were found during a search of a home on Yellowknife’s Sissons Court last week.

In a news release on Monday, RCMP said a 22-year-old man from Saskatoon faced a range of charges following the search. The man’s name was not made public.

RCMP said the loaded 9-mm handgun had been found alongside an unspecified quantity of crack cocaine “and drug-trafficking paraphernalia.”

The man faces charges of drug possession for the purposes of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime, obstruction of a police officer, possession of a prohibited weapon, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

RCMP said the man was due in court later on Monday and the police investigation continued.