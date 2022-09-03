Yellowknife’s new visitor centre expected to open this month

Yellowknife’s new visitor information centre in the downtown Centre Square Mall is expected to open by mid-September, city manager Sheila Bassi-Kellett says.

The opening of a visitor centre in the mall follows the demolition of the Northern Frontier Visitors Centre, which was vacated in 2017 and demolished in 2020 after structural issues were identified.

A temporary visitor centre has since operated from the ground floor of City Hall.

“We’re 99-percent there,” Bassi-Kellett told Cabin Radio on Friday, adding that the only remaining work to be completed involved regulatory items like occupancy permits.

“We’re really aiming for an opening in September and the sooner the better,” she said.

Describing the new space as “shack-chic,” Bassi-Kellett said it has a “very Yellowknife vibe.”

“We’ve got parts of concrete floor, it’s certainly not covered or painted over,” she told Cabin Radio. “We’re wanting it to be a little rustic, but the space is so elegant.”

Bassi-Kellett said the space will serve as an event venue and art gallery alongside its role as a visitor information centre. That gallery will be non-commercial, she said – in other words, it won’t actively sell the works being displayed – and will feature local artists.

“We’ve been very deliberate … in wanting to incorporate a non-commercial gallery space,” said Bassi-Kellett.

“Sometimes, art shouldn’t just be for a commercial market. It shouldn’t be all northern lights and bears doing lovely, dramatic things.

“Art should provoke, art should make you think. Public discourse should involve a discussion around art and its meaning, and sometimes that stuff isn’t commercial.”

The city manager said selling art commercially, as had happened at the Northern Frontier building, was a necessity at the time to support building costs but “was not a good thing because it puts a government-subsidized organization in direct competition with private galleries that are selling things.”

She hopes both visitors and residents will pay attention to the new gallery space.

“We want to make sure that Yellowknifers are saying, ‘Oh, I’ve got to go to the library and I’m going to run down to the bank, but I also want to see what’s [at the gallery],’” she said.

“It’s something else for us as Yellowknifers to be aware of, to be able to experience, and to be able to go see some shows that are curated, and have the opportunity to see some art that we may not see otherwise.”