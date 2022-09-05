Bridge at intersection of Dehcho highways to be replaced

A bridge across the Jean Marie River at the intersection of NWT Highways 1 and 7 is to be replaced by 2024, the territorial government says.

The existing single-span bridge, around 65 km outside the Dehcho community of Fort Simpson, is now more than 50 years old. The territory says a structural analysis suggests “insufficient capacity” for heavier truck loads.

“After assessment of the options of strengthening versus replacement, it was found that replacement of the bridge is more advantageous option,” a request for proposals recently issued by the territory states.

Construction work scheduled to take place in 2024 is also expected to slightly elevate the bridge to move it fully above the expected 100-year flood high water mark.

Community engagements are anticipated in Jean Marie River, Fort Simpson and Nahanni Butte.

A precise estimate for the cost of replacing the bridge, built in 1969, was not given.

The GNWT has set a target date of January 2024 for construction to begin and October 15, 2024 for the new bridge to open.