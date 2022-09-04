In pictures: Northern lights deliver back-to-back blockbuster nights

Northwest Territories residents and tourists basked under dazzling back-to-back aurora displays to start the Labour Day weekend.

In Yellowknife and some other NWT communities, the northern lights made consecutive intense appearances overhead on Friday and Saturday night, a performance helped by clear skies.

Forecasters suggest more may be on the way on Sunday and Monday as a geomagnetic storm watch continues.

However, cloudy, possibly wet conditions expected across much of the territory on those nights may get in the way.

Astronomy North, which provides aurora forecasts in Canada’s territories, said a minor geomagnetic storm watch had been in effect on Saturday and moderate storm levels are possible on Sunday.

On social media, NWT residents could barely scroll for dozens of northern lights photos on Saturday morning. The phenomenon returned last thing on Saturday night.

Here are a selection of shots shared to Twitter, Instagram and Facebook from the Yellowknife region.

yellowknife has its perks (wowie) pic.twitter.com/no8nsKoovZ — cheiy (@kapwatid) September 3, 2022

Fire in the sky pic.twitter.com/SdYukFD9kK — Summer Dave (@summerdave66) September 4, 2022