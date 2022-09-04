Yellowknife In pictures: Northern lights deliver back-to-back blockbuster nights Published: September 4, 2022 at 12:15am Ollie WilliamsSeptember 4, 2022 Northwest Territories residents and tourists basked under dazzling back-to-back aurora displays to start the Labour Day weekend. In Yellowknife and some other NWT communities, the northern lights made consecutive intense appearances overhead on Friday and Saturday night, a performance helped by clear skies. Forecasters suggest more may be on the way on Sunday and Monday as a geomagnetic storm watch continues.Advertisement. However, cloudy, possibly wet conditions expected across much of the territory on those nights may get in the way. Astronomy North, which provides aurora forecasts in Canada’s territories, said a minor geomagnetic storm watch had been in effect on Saturday and moderate storm levels are possible on Sunday. On social media, NWT residents could barely scroll for dozens of northern lights photos on Saturday morning. The phenomenon returned last thing on Saturday night. Here are a selection of shots shared to Twitter, Instagram and Facebook from the Yellowknife region.Advertisement. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Saturno (@cristiano_saturno) yellowknife has its perks (wowie) pic.twitter.com/no8nsKoovZ— cheiy (@kapwatid) September 3, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malini Sengupta (@malini_the_adventurer) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colton Hughes (@colton.j.h) Look up! Absolutely stunning aurora show tonight! #DancingAurora #YZF pic.twitter.com/UReqOEoJrH— Christian Bertelsen (He/him | il/lui) (@propergandiste) September 4, 2022 Yellowknife, you never disappoint. pic.twitter.com/53iyVFyXm4— 𝒮𝒶𝓇𝒶𝒽 (@ohheyshaeshae) September 3, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by @bubbalicioustheadventuredog Gotta love the north #yellowknife #northernlights pic.twitter.com/lgpvDMWm7b— Kylie Frederick (@LeftyFrederick) September 3, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naima Jutha (@naimadak) View this post on Instagram A post shared by North Star Adventures (@northstaradventures) View this post on Instagram A post shared by 문주원 (@judoltj) The lights are out tonight #yzf pic.twitter.com/NDNkMw1ww0— Shawn McCann (@junebug_16) September 4, 2022 Fire in the sky pic.twitter.com/SdYukFD9kK— Summer Dave (@summerdave66) September 4, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by @northslaveslav View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northviews 🌎 (@_northviews7_) View this post on Instagram A post shared by _meridian_ (@veca.21) Advertisement. Related