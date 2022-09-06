Community foundation donates $35K toward Habitat YK home

The Yellowknife Community Foundation has donated $35,000 toward Habitat for Humanity NWT’s efforts to build a new four-bedroom home in Yellowknife.

The donation will help to build a home on one of four Spence Road lots previously received by Habitat for Humanity NWT, which has built five homes in the territory since 2014.

Homes are purchased by families at an affordable cost and with a no-interest mortgage geared to their income.

The organization plans to build at least eight more homes in the next four years.

Jason Snaggs, the community foundation’s grants committee chair, said in a news release: “We look forward to seeing the positive impact that this build will have, and others, for families in the Northwest Territories.”

Homes currently under construction are expected to be completed later this fall.