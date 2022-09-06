Man medevaced after Hay River ‘targeted shooting’

Police say a man is receiving treatment in Edmonton after being the victim of a “targeted shooting” in downtown Hay River.

According to RCMP, the man – who was not identified – was shot late on Monday evening in the South Slave community’s “downtown area.”

In a news release, police said officers administered first aid before emergency responders took the man first to Hay River’s hospital, then on to Edmonton via medevac.

On Tuesday, residents described a continuing police presence in the vicinity of convenience store The Rooster.

“The Hay River RCMP have reason to believe this was a targeted shooting,” police stated. RCMP did not confirm whether anyone had been arrested or provide any details related to suspects.

An investigation is continuing, police said, with major crimes and forensics officers called in.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Hay River detachment at (867) 874-1111 or leave a tip anonymously.

Correction: September 6, 2022 – 12:29 MT. This report initially stated the shooting took place on Sunday. It in fact took place on Monday.