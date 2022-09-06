RCMP arrest two over thefts from Yellowknife vehicles

Police in Yellowknife say two arrests have been made as officers attempt to combat a rash of thefts from vehicles.

Over the past week, RCMP have begun using social media to issue nightly 9pm reminders to lock vehicles and properties in a bid to cut down on such thefts.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said a man had been arrested while “rummaging through a vehicle on Finlayson Drive” shortly after 2am on Saturday, September 3. (RCMP added the man was “determined not to be the owner of the vehicle.”)

The 22-year-old was not identified by RCMP, who said the man faces charges that include trespass by night and possession of property obtained by crime.

Just after 8:30pm on Sunday, RCMP said, a 16-year-old was then arrested after a resident reported witnessing the youth break into their vehicle on Williams Avenue. The 16-year-old is charged with theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with a court order.

“Vehicle entries and thefts continue throughout the City of Yellowknife. Residents are urged to ensure that vehicles are locked whenever they are unoccupied,” RCMP stated.