Arts
Yellowknife

In 1926, their canoe capsized. Now they’re on Yellowknife’s big screen.

The trailer for Brotherhood.

Brotherhood, a survival drama based on a true story from the 1920s, screens in Yellowknife this weekend as the Capitol Theatre seeks to show more Canadian movies.

Directed by Richard Bell, Brotherhood follows a group of boys at camp in Ontario’s Kawartha Lakes in the summer of 1926 – and the aftermath when a freak storm capsizes their canoe.

The 2019 film, which stars Roswell’s Brendan Fehr, follows two adult leaders – one incapacitated after World War One and the other haunted by the loss of his son to the Spanish flu – as they try to save the boys.

Advertisement.

“A drama about facing a natural adversary in tandem with our community feels timely, after all we’ve been through,” Bell said in a news release announcing the film’s arrival.

The Capitol Theatre will screen Brotherhood at 9:30pm on Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10, with 4pm matinee showings on Saturday and Sunday, September 11.

Also screening next week is 2021 movie Run Woman Run, by Heiltsuk and Mohawk writer-director Zoe Hopkins.

The trailer for Run Woman Run.

Run Woman Run follows Beck, a single mother and fan of five-cream, five-sugar coffees who slips into a diabetic coma.

As she does, the film’s website states, she is “visited by a ghostly ancestor, the legendary Indigenous marathon runner Tom Longboat, who becomes her wise-cracking new life coach.”

Advertisement.

Run Woman Run screens nightly from Friday at 7:10pm at the Capitol Theatre, except Monday, with weekend matinees at 1:15pm.

“We are committing to playing more Canadian content,” the Capitol Theatre’s manager, Chris Wood, told Cabin Radio by email, “and we thought these films would appeal to the audience in Yellowknife.”

Advertisement.