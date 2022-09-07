In 1926, their canoe capsized. Now they’re on Yellowknife’s big screen.

The trailer for Brotherhood.

Brotherhood, a survival drama based on a true story from the 1920s, screens in Yellowknife this weekend as the Capitol Theatre seeks to show more Canadian movies.

Directed by Richard Bell, Brotherhood follows a group of boys at camp in Ontario’s Kawartha Lakes in the summer of 1926 – and the aftermath when a freak storm capsizes their canoe.

The 2019 film, which stars Roswell’s Brendan Fehr, follows two adult leaders – one incapacitated after World War One and the other haunted by the loss of his son to the Spanish flu – as they try to save the boys.

“A drama about facing a natural adversary in tandem with our community feels timely, after all we’ve been through,” Bell said in a news release announcing the film’s arrival.

The Capitol Theatre will screen Brotherhood at 9:30pm on Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10, with 4pm matinee showings on Saturday and Sunday, September 11.

Also screening next week is 2021 movie Run Woman Run, by Heiltsuk and Mohawk writer-director Zoe Hopkins.

The trailer for Run Woman Run.

Run Woman Run follows Beck, a single mother and fan of five-cream, five-sugar coffees who slips into a diabetic coma.

As she does, the film’s website states, she is “visited by a ghostly ancestor, the legendary Indigenous marathon runner Tom Longboat, who becomes her wise-cracking new life coach.”

Run Woman Run screens nightly from Friday at 7:10pm at the Capitol Theatre, except Monday, with weekend matinees at 1:15pm.

“We are committing to playing more Canadian content,” the Capitol Theatre’s manager, Chris Wood, told Cabin Radio by email, “and we thought these films would appeal to the audience in Yellowknife.”