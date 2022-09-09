Advertisement.

Culture
Food Security
Ndilǫ

Yellowknives Dene fall harvest fair returns to Ndilǫ

A photo of carrots at the Yellowknife Farmers' Market posted to the event's Facebook page.

The Yellowknives Dene First Nation will hold its annual community market and fall harvest fair in Ndilǫ on Saturday.

Starting at 1pm in the Ndilǫ Garden, the fair – organized with the help of Ecology North – will include some of the First Nation’s craft and food vendors, gardening workshops, and a “harvest veggie show-off” in the following categories:

  • Biggest beet
  • Most unique vegetable or fruit
  • Longest carrot
  • Most beautiful bouquet
  • Best-looking pie
  • Best submission from someone aged under 18

The show-off will run until 4pm. Residents are encouraged to bring their entries to celebrate locally harvested food.

Transportation from Dettah to Ndilǫ will be provided from 12:30pm-3pm, as well as a return trip at 5pm.

More information can be found on the Yellowknives Dene First Nation and Ecology North Facebook pages.