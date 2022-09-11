Dempster bridge reopens but heavy vehicles must pass checks

A bridge connecting the Beaufort Delta to southern Canada reopened late on Saturday but the heaviest vehicles will require assessment before crossing.

The Eagle River Bridge, some 90 km west of the Yukon-NWT border, had been closed for a week after being struck by a vehicle last weekend. Repair work and engineering checks were required.

Late on Saturday, the Yukon and NWT governments said the bridge had reopened to all light traffic.

However, overweight vehicles weighing more than 65,000 kg must clear a review before crossing.

The Beaufort Delta communities of the NWT had spent a week without many of their usual resupply loads because deliveries were held up by the bridge’s closure. Some goods were rerouted by air instead.