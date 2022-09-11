Weekend power outages frustrate Yellowknife, Behchokǫ̀

Power outages caused disruption across Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀ on both Saturday and Sunday, with no cause immediately identified.

On Sunday, an outage beginning shortly after 11:30am lasted for more than an hour, punctuated by the briefest of restorations for some customers at around 12:10pm before resuming.

Power began returning for some Yellowknife customers at 12:40pm, only to disappear again at 1:05pm, amounting to a fourth separate outage in 24 hours.

At that time, the NWT Power Corporation had not specified any cause for the outage, which followed a similar, slightly shorter blackout early on Saturday evening. The North Slave region was experiencing a windy weekend, with gusts of up to 60 km/h recorded.

In Yellowknife, the power corporation generates electricity but Northland Utilities is the distributor, carrying that power to people’s homes.

In a tweet, Northland Utilities said Sunday’s citywide outage was due to a “loss of generation supply” from the power corporation.

The loss of power simultaneously in Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀ could suggest a broader problem with the transmission of power from the Snare hydro network, which supplies both communities, though ordinarily diesel generators are available to swiftly kick in.

A small area of downtown Yellowknife had already been earmarked for a Sunday morning power outage to allow Northland to carry out some work, though the only notification for any businesses in the area appeared to have been a tweet on Thursday.

The outages come as Northland Utilities seeks to increase power rates in many areas of the territory, including a rate increase in Yellowknife – forecast at around 3.5 percent over two years – that would first affect distributor Northland but would then almost certainly be passed on to Northland’s customers in the city.

On one hand, customers point to service interruptions like the weekend’s outages and ask how price increases can possibly be justified. On the other, the power corporation has long argued that the outages are in part a consequence of ageing infrastructure and a lack of cash to perform urgently needed upgrades and replacements.