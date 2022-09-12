Ontario 62-year-old charged over impaired ‘ditch bouncing’

RCMP say a man has been charged with impaired driving after being “observed to bounce off the ditch multiple times” in a vehicle near Yellowknife’s sand pits.

In a Monday news release, RCMP said an Ontario 62-year-old had failed a test with a roadside screening device “and later provided samples of their breath nearly three times the legal limit.”

Police said the arrest came early on Saturday evening after someone called to report an erratic driver in the area.

Earlier on Saturday, RCMP said, a 29-year-old woman was also charged with impaired driving after being seen by officers to weave across the highway leading from Dettah to Yellowknife.

Police said the woman provided breath samples that were more than twice the legal limit.

Neither driver was publicly identified.