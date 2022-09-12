Free parking on Yellowknife’s Franklin Avenue on Tuesday

Parking along Yellowknife’s Franklin Avenue will be free on Tuesday as a new form of lottery draw is promoted in the city.

On September 13, 2022, you can park at any meter covered by a green bag for free. The initiative is designed to celebrate Lotto 6/49’s new Gold Ball Jackpot, available twice a week.

NWT & Nunavut Lotteries said the Gold Ball Jackpot meant there will now be two multi-million-dollar prizes each Wednesday and Sunday. The Gold Ball Jackpot starts at $10 million and can grow to more than $60 million.

The first draw takes place on Wednesday, September 14.