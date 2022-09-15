Two arrested over Fort Simpson cocaine seizure, RCMP say

Police in Fort Simpson say charges are pending against two people after cocaine was seized during a vehicle stop at the village’s ferry crossing.

In a news release, RCMP said the vehicle had been stopped on Wednesday after “information was received from the public regarding the trafficking of cocaine.”

Thirty grams of cocaine were seized, according to police. Both Yellowknife and Fort Simpson officers were said to have been involved in the investigation.

A 26-year-old man and 35-year-old woman, whose names were not publicized, were arrested and remain in custody with charges pending, RCMP said.

“This is another example of the public assisting the police in improving community wellness by providing specific, timely information regarding illicit substances entering our communities,” Inspector Dean Riou, officer in charge of NWT RCMP’s south district, was quoted as saying in Thursday’s news release.