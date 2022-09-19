Be there and be square: gay square-dancing is coming to YK

Northern Spirit Squares, a square-dancing community dedicated to queer folk and allies, will soon hit dance floors in Yellowknife.

Larry White, organizer of the group, has been square dancing for 25 years. After moving to Yellowknife this year, he says he heard from many people about a lack of activities available to the city’s queer community.

“Here’s an option for them,” said White: square-dancing for queers.

“It’s great physical activity, it’s great for mental health and wellness, and it’s a great way to socialize and meet people.”

Although the group’s plans are not yet finalized, White said Northern Spirit Squares will be part of the International Association of Gay Square Dance Clubs and will be open to everyone, queers and allies alike.

At the moment, White plans to hold a weekly square dance on Wednesday nights at the Collective Soul Space.

For more information, you can join the Northern Spirit Squares group on Facebook or reach out to White via email.