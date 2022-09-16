Smoke warning for Fort Smith as wildfire plume returns

An air quality advisory has been issued for Fort Smith after high winds helped to fan the flames of a nearby wildfire.

Fire SS069 has been burning northeast of the town since mid-August, covering more than 23,000 hectares to date according to the territorial government.

That fire’s plume was again clearly visible from the community on Thursday, though the Department of Environment and Natural Resources has said the town is in no danger.

However, the NWT Power Corporation did state the wildfire and wind were contributing factors in Thursday’s Fort Smith power blackouts.

On Friday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada warned: “Smoke from wildfires is causing poor air quality. Conditions are expected to improve Friday night.”