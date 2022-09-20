NWT’s health authority invites public to annual meeting

The NWT’s health authority has invited residents to attend its annual meeting at a Yellowknife hotel on September 29.

The meeting will begin at 7pm that day at the Explorer Hotel’s Katimavik rooms, the authority said in a brief announcement posted to its website on Tuesday.

Residents who can’t attend will be able to watch a live stream or call in to hear the event, the health authority stated, though the details weren’t yet available.

An agenda for the event and the authority’s annual report also remain to be published. (Here’s last year’s annual report for reference.)

While annual meetings are sometimes formalities – involving assessments of financial statements and the election of board members – they can also offer insights into operations and the chance to ask questions.

The 2020 and 2021 meetings were both held online because of Covid-19, meaning the 2022 meeting is the first in three years that can be attended in person.

This year’s meeting comes amid a continued staffing crisis that threatens to overwhelm the NWT’s healthcare system.

This week, 12 of the territory’s 33 communities are being offered some form of reduced healthcare service according to the authority’s online tracker.