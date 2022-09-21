One person dead, others injured in Fort Good Hope ‘critical incident’

One person is dead and a number of others have been injured in what RCMP on Tuesday night called an “ongoing critical incident” in Fort Good Hope.

Few details were provided other than a request for residents of the Sahtu community to shelter in place until further notice. More officers were being sent to the community, RCMP stated.

“As police presence increases within the community of Fort Good Hope, the RCMP would ask residents not share the locations and movements of our officers. Updates will be provided when possible,” police wrote in a late Tuesday press release.

RCMP confirmed one person had passed away and an unspecified number of others had been hurt, but did not state what was understood to have taken place.

No update had been provided as of 5:30am on Wednesday and community leaders could not be immediately reached.

More follows.