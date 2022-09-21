Two people set to be acclaimed to council positions in Inuvik

Whitney Alexis and Ned Day are set to be acclaimed to Inuvik’s town council after theirs were the only names but forward for two vacancies in a by-election.

The two positions were previously occupied by Donovan Arey and Dez Loreen, who have since stepped down. A by-election had been scheduled for October 17.

However, the town said on Tuesday that Alexis and Day would be acclaimed on Friday if no concerns were received in the interim regarding their eligibility.

They will serve the remainder of the existing three-year term.

Inuvik’s last full election for mayor and council was held last year, with the next due in November 2024.