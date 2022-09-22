McNeely still at large after Fort Good Hope ‘targeted attack’

Thaddeus McNeely remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous, RCMP said on Thursday as their investigation into a fatal Fort Good Hope stabbing continues.

One person died and two people were hurt in Tuesday’s attacks. While police initially left open the possibility of multiple suspects, 24-year-old McNeely is now considered the lone person of interest.

The two survivors received “significant injuries.” There was no update on their condition other than that medical treatment is ongoing.

Police say the suspect and victims were known to each other. The victims’ names have not been made public.

An RCMP handout image of Thaddeus McNeely.

An image posted to Facebook by Thaddeus McNeely in June 2022.

In a Thursday afternoon news conference, RCMP spokesperson Sgt Chris Manseau said what took place on Tuesday was an “isolated incident and a targeted attack.”

McNeely’s “whereabouts are currently unknown,” said Manseau, and the motive for the attacks remains under investigation.

“Members have come from many different divisions and are working very, very hard, going door to door … and speaking with witnesses,” Manseau said. RCMP earlier said 20 officers were in the Sahtu community.

“Our challenge is making sure the information we receive is accurate and timely,” he added.

Manseau praised community members for assisting the police investigation but also acknowledged McNeely – whose first name police have variously spelled Thaddeus and Thadeus – may be receiving help to remain hidden in Fort Good Hope.

The spokesperson said police were prepared to consider that McNeely may have left the community but did not believe that to be likely.

“At this point, we’re focusing our efforts inside Fort Good Hope. However, we’re open to the possibility that he may be out in the wilderness. We believe he remains in Fort Good Hope at this time,” said Manseau.