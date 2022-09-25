Łútsël K’é band member steers his way to Vegas for rodeo finals

A Łútsël K’é Dene First Nation band member is making his way to Las Vegas in October for the Indian National Finals Rodeo.

Arlan Minue, from Okotoks, Alberta is one of 27 people to qualify for the steer wrestling contest at this year’s rodeo finals. The annual event bills itself as a contest for North America’s top Indigenous cowboys and cowgirls.

Qualification took Minue across Alberta, Montana, and North Dakota. This will be his second time competing at the Vegas event but the first on his new mount, Fly.

“I really want my horse to work good,” he told Cabin Radio.

“We’ve been doing a whole bunch of vet work to her, to get her ready, and prepping to get myself ready as well.”

While Minue has little experience of Łútsël K’é beyond one visit when he was younger, he said his mother grew up in the NWT community and his sister lives there now.

He has been professionally rodeoing since 2017. After missing last year through knee surgery, he says he’s ready to be back in Vegas.

“Obviously I want a win, but I’m also looking forward to spending 10 days with my family and seeing all my friends,” he said.

“And of course, to rodeo as well. It’s a really cool experience to rodeo in Las Vegas.”

Minue and Fly leave for Las Vegas on October 15 with Minue’s wife and son. Rodeo events run from October 19 to 21.