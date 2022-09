Fire breaks out at downtown Yellowknife property

Fire crews spent Saturday afternoon tackling a fire at a property on a downtown Yellowknife residential street near Franklin Avenue.

The fire, on 54 Street, began shortly after noon on Saturday. Multiple emergency vehicles were at the scene by 1pm and emergency responders could be seen evacuating people from nearby buildings.

A neighbour said the fire had begun at an abandoned home.

Crews appeared to be working to protect a next-door home and condo building from the fire.

There was no immediate word regarding the fire’s cause or any injuries. The City of Yellowknife has been approached for comment.

Emergency vehicles at the scene of a fire on September 24, 2022. Photo: Devon Hodder