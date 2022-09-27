Snowfall warning expands to Inuvik

A snowfall warning that began for Fort McPherson and Tsiigehtchic on Monday now covers Inuvik and Aklavik.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says up to 10 cm of snow is expected in those communities. Heavy snow is forecast to taper off on Tuesday evening.

Inuvik has a forecast high of 1C on Tuesday, whereas Yellowknife, the Dehcho and the South Slave are all forecast to enjoy a sunny day with a high of 20C or above.

Snow is set to return to Inuvik this coming weekend, the federal agency’s forecast states.