Police say Yellowknife teenager reported missing has now been found

Police in Yellowknife say a 17-year-old who was the subject of a public appeal earlier on Friday has now been found.

The teenager, whose identifying information has now been removed from this article as they are no longer a matter of public interest, was “located safe and sound,” RCMP stated.

Police confirmed the teenager’s safety shortly after 3:15pm, having issued the initial appeal at 1:20pm.

At the time, RCMP said the 17-year-old had not been seen for two days.

