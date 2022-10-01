Wind warning issued for Yellowknife, 90 km/h gusts expected

Flags blow in the wind outside Yellowknife City Hall on October 2, 2022.

Yellowknife was battered on Sunday by sustained winds above 50 km/h and gusts of up to 80 km/h as several NWT communities remained under wind warnings.

Warnings were issued for Yellowknife and Łútsël K’é shortly before 10am on Sunday and remained in place for Wekweètì, Whatì and Behchokǫ̀. A warning for Tulita, Délı̨nę and Norman Wells has ended.

In the Sahtu, the peak recorded wind gust overnight was 87 km/h in Tulita just before 5am.

At Environment Canada’s Yellowknife Airport weather station, sustained winds of 53 km/h and gusts of up to 73 km/h had been recorded by noon on Sunday with gusts of up to 90 km/h forecast.

An independently maintained weather station atop Pilots’ Monument, in Yellowknife’s Old Town, reported a gust of 82 km/h on Sunday morning.

Winds are expected to die down across the North Slave later on Sunday afternoon.

By 11am on Sunday, a large Scotiabank sign lay on the sidewalk in downtown Yellowknife having come away from the bank’s building. (The exact role of the wind in that incident could not be immediately confirmed. The bank cannot catch a break – the sign fell next to wooden cladding that masks the point where a vehicle hit the bank only a few weeks ago.)

Scotiabank’s sign rests on the sidewalk in downtown Yellowknife on October 2, 2022. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Wooden signs for this month’s municipal election had been toppled in several locations.

Even opening a vehicle door in Yellowknife’s downtown required a surprising amount of effort by late morning. Trees on the city’s main street, Franklin Avenue, took on a bedraggled appearance and flags strained at their masts.

The NWT Power Corporation warned that high winds “may create problems with the power supply” and said it would be monitoring the situation. By noon, no outages had been reported.

A simulation of the Global Forecast System wind outlook for Great Bear Lake and Great Slave Lake. Green areas are those with stronger winds. Visualization: earth.nullschool.net

“Strong winds will begin to taper off later this morning for Tulita and Délı̨nę and by mid-afternoon for the North Slave,” Environment Canada said in a 4:30am advisory.

For the sake of comparison, sustained winds of 70 km/h are roughly equivalent to what you’d experience in a weak tropical storm. Hurricane Fiona, on landfall in Atlantic Canada, had sustained winds of 100 km/h to 140 km/h with gusts reaching almost 180 km/h along the coast.