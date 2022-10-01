Wind warning issued in Sahtu, gusty Sunday ahead for many

A simulation of the Global Forecast System wind outlook for Great Bear Lake and Great Slave Lake. Green areas are those with stronger winds. Visualization: earth.nullschool.net

Wind gusts of up to 90 km/h will rip through the Sahtu communities of Norman Wells, Tulita and Délı̨nę late Saturday and early Sunday, Environment Canada says.

In a warning issued on Saturday afternoon, the federal agency wrote: “Gusty winds will begin this evening and will intensify through the night. The strongest wind gusts will be near Tulita and Délı̨nę after midnight.

“These strong winds will taper off Sunday morning.”

Wind warnings that aren’t part of a blizzard warning are unusual in the Northwest Territories.

While snow is forecast for all three communities, blizzard warnings must meet specific criteria and no such warnings have been issued.

The Sahtu can expect sustained winds of 50 km/h on Saturday night and Sunday morning, with gusts rising to 70 km/h and occasional spells of up to 90 km/h “at times overnight.”

As of 4pm on Saturday, there were no warnings for other NWT communities.

However, models suggest the same weather system that triggered the Sahtu warnings will rapidly make its way south on Sunday morning.

In Yellowknife, you can expect a Sunday that’s far windier than usual. Sustained winds are forecast to reach 60 km/h with gusts of up to 80 km/h.

Łútsël K’é and the the Tłı̨chǫ communities can expect similar conditions, while Hay River is in line for a blustery day with gusts of up to 50 km/h.

(For the sake of comparison, sustained winds of 70 km/h are roughly equivalent to what you’d experience in a weak tropical storm. Hurricane Fiona, on landfall in Atlantic Canada, had sustained winds of 100 km/h to 140 km/h with gusts reaching almost 180 km/h along the coast.)