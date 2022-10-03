Yellowknife police appeal for help finding 29-year-old

Police in Yellowknife issued an appeal on Sunday evening for help finding a 29-year-old reportedly not seen for several days.

In a statement, RCMP said they had made several unsuccessful attempts to reach and locate Sarah Gullberg since being contacted by her family earlier on Sunday.

“RCMP are concerned for Gullberg’s well-being and are looking to confirm her whereabouts and safety,” police stated.

According to RCMP, Gullberg is roughly 5 ft tall and has red hair.

If you have information, contact the Yellowknife detachment at (867) 669-1111 or leave a tip online.