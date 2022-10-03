Yellowknife Yellowknife police say 29-year-old has been safely located Published: October 2, 2022 at 7:03pm Ollie WilliamsOctober 2, 2022 Last modified: October 2, 2022 at 9:54pm Advertisement. Police in Yellowknife say a 29-year-old who was the subject of a public appeal on Sunday evening has now been located. In a brief update, RCMP said the person was now “safe and sound” after earlier concern that family had not heard from them for several days. Police made their initial appeal at 6:45pm. Confirmation that the person had been safely located came shortly after 9:30pm.Advertisement. The person’s identifying information has been removed from this article as it is no longer a matter of public interest. Advertisement.Advertisement. Related