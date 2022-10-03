Yellowknife police say 29-year-old has been safely located

Police in Yellowknife say a 29-year-old who was the subject of a public appeal on Sunday evening has now been located.

In a brief update, RCMP said the person was now “safe and sound” after earlier concern that family had not heard from them for several days.

Police made their initial appeal at 6:45pm. Confirmation that the person had been safely located came shortly after 9:30pm.

The person’s identifying information has been removed from this article as it is no longer a matter of public interest.