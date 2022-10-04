Dene Nation hosts Yellowknife walk on MMIWG2S day of action

The Dene Nation is organizing a Tuesday walk and vigil in Ndılǫ and Yellowknife to mark the National Day of Action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQ+ People.

The walk begins in Ndılǫ at 10am and concludes at Yellowknife’s Northern United Place by noon. A vigil and survivors’ sharing circle will take place at Northern United Place from 1pm till 4:30pm.

A turkey supper will be served from 5pm till 6:30pm.

Marie Speakman, helping to coordinate the event, said speakers during the day will include Margaret Thom, the commissioner of the Northwest Territories, and Caroline Wawzonek, the minister responsible for the status of women in the NWT.

For years, vigils have been held across Canada each October 4 to remember and honour Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirit people who have disappeared or been killed.