If you’re having trouble emailing the GNWT, you’re not alone

Government of the Northwest Territories staff spent a large portion of Tuesday having trouble receiving email from some people.

This presents the perfect opportunity to lie if you were supposed to send the territorial government something important today but clean forgot.

Some people who did try to email the GNWT received bouncebacks containing error messages that stated a “policy violation” had taken place.

In an internal message on Tuesday afternoon, the territory’s IT specialists acknowledged the issue, said the cause had been identified and added that a fix was being worked on.

The territory told its staff email from a “limited number” of external providers was affected.