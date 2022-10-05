Vigil for Christopher Worden takes place in Hay River on Thursday

A vigil in memory of the late Cst Christopher Worden will take place in Hay River from 6:30pm on Thursday.

On October 6, 2007 – 15 years ago on Thursday – Worden was fatally shot in the town while pursuing a suspect alone in the early hours of a Saturday morning.

Emrah Bulatci was found guilty in 2009 of first-degree murder. Worden, who was 30 years old and had been stationed in Hay River since 2005, had been shot four times. Bulatci remains in prison, serving a life sentence with no parole for at least 25 years.

Shortly after Worden’s murder and the shooting death of Cst Doug Scott in Kimmirut, Nunavut, RCMP policy on responding to incidents alone changed. Single-member detachments are no longer operational in the NWT.

Residents and RCMP members rotating through Hay River keep Worden’s memory alive.

Publicizing the vigil this week, the Town of Hay River said he is remembered as “a hero” for his work in the community.

The vigil begins at the town’s community centre and involves a walk to the protective services building. (The RCMP detachment, which would ordinarily be the vigil’s focal point, can’t be used this year because of road construction work, the town said.)