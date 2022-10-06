Search continues for 42-year-old missing near Fort Resolution

A search is under way after a 42-year-old man was reported to have fallen off a boat in the Slave River near Fort Resolution earlier this week.

In a news release on Thursday, RCMP in Fort Resolution said they had joined residents and representatives of the NWT’s Civil Air Search and Rescue Association in the search.

A police drone, boat and dog unit were deployed, RCMP stated.

According to police, the incident on the river was reported to have taken place on Monday, after which a search immediately began.

“At this time, aerial search and rescue operations are being scaled back. The Fort Resolution RCMP will continue to work with community volunteers to continue searching for the man,” police stated in Thursday’s news release.

A report of a person missing in the region was circulated widely on Facebook earlier this week.

“The Fort Resolution RCMP have been in frequent contact with the man’s family and will continue to support them and provide updates,” police stated. “At this time, the RCMP are not releasing the man’s name.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Resolution detachment at (867) 394-1111.