Yellowknife, your ballots theoretically arrive today

Watch your mailbox. The City of Yellowknife says residents should have their municipal election ballots by the end of Friday ahead of polling day on October 17.

The city is trying a new approach for this year’s election, encouraging residents to vote by mail and cutting down on the number of polling stations on the day.

But the wait to receive ballots has concerned both residents and candidates, with only two full working days remaining after Friday before Canada Post’s recommended deadline – the morning of Thursday, October 13 – to post your ballot and ensure the city receives it by October 17.

The municipality has said it will add an extra drop-box next week so that people can return ballots in person at either City Hall or the multiplex.

Some candidates have expressed a desire for more polling stations on October 17, but so far the city is sticking with two. They’ll run from 10am to 7pm at the Tree of Peace and multiplex gym.

“Ballots kits are anticipated to arrive in residents’ mailboxes before end of day Friday October 7,” a city spokesperson said by email on Thursday.

If yours arrives – or if it doesn’t – help us out by letting us know. Drop an email to us by clicking here if your ballot has arrived or here if it hasn’t, then just send the blank email that pops up (or add a message if you like).