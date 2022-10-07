Films by Tanya Tagaq and KC Carthew headline YK festival

This year’s Yellowknife International Film Festival will feature Tanya Tagaq’s new documentary and the NWT première of KC Carthew movie Polaris.

The festival, running from November 2-6, will also feature Slash/Back, the directorial debut of Nunavut’s Nyla Innuksuk, about a group of girls in Pangnirtung fighting off an alien invasion.

There’s another chance to see the pilot episode of Curlfriends, the Yellowknife-shot mockumentary about a curling team, and the festival will screen Before I Change My Mind, Trevor Anderson’s coming-of-age drama about a non-binary person whose family moves to a small Alberta town in 1987.

Also showing is Stellar, a film by Anishinaabe director Darlene Naponse about an Indigenous couple whose relationship blossoms as a meteorite closes in on Earth.

Yellowknife-raised Carthew’s Polaris, set in 2101 in a subarctic wasteland, follows a human child raised by a polar bear in what is described by critics as an eco-feminism action thriller. This will be the first chance to see the film in the Northwest Territories after its debut at Montreal’s Fantasia International Film Festival in July.

Ever Deadly, Tagaq’s documentary made with Chelsea McMullan, combines concert footage and sequences filmed on location in Nunavut that feature the author and throat singer’s family and the land.

The festival also plans workshops and masterclasses on podcasting, co-productions and web series, and a competition where you can pitch show ideas.

Volunteers are being sought for evening and weekend shifts, organizers added in a Friday press release.

The 2022 is “a hybrid festival of online content and in-person screenings,” the press release added. You can buy a ticket to watch films online for $80, a 10-punch pass for in-person screenings for $80, or a VIP in-person all-access pass for $330.

Below, watch trailers for six of the 2022 festival’s highlights.

The trailer for Slash/Back.

The trailer for Before I Change My Mind.

A clip from Stellar.

The trailer for Polaris.

The trailer for Ever Deadly.