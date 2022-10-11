Body is discovered in search for missing man near Fort Resolution

Police say a body has been found in the search for a 42-year-old reported missing from the NWT community of Fort Resolution last week.

In a brief statement on Tuesday morning, RCMP said the body of George Giroux had been located by a resident-led search team on Saturday, October 8.

“At this time, there is no indication of foul play,” police stated, adding that RCMP and the coroner’s office are continuing their investigation.

“The RCMP would like to thank the community of Fort Resolution and the volunteer searchers that led this operation,” the police statement concluded.

Police earlier said a search had begun on Monday last week after a man reportedly fell off a boat on the Slave River near Fort Resolution.

The search involved the use of a police dog unit, boats and a police drone.