Charges pending, RCMP say, after man dies on Inuvik-Tuk highway

Police allege an impaired driver caused the death of a man in a “serious motor vehicle accident” on the Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway on Saturday evening.

In a news release on Tuesday, RCMP said the male victim, who was not publicly identified, was airlifted to a hospital in Alberta but passed away as a result of his injuries.

The exact detail of what took place, including the number of vehicles involved, was not provided.

“Charges of impaired driving causing death and other criminal code charges are pending against the male driver who was operating the vehicle at the time of the incident,” RCMP stated. The driver was also not publicly identified.

The incident took place shortly after 8pm on Saturday on a stretch of highway just outside Inuvik, police said.

RCMP appealed for anyone with information about what took place to contact the Inuvik detachment at (867) 777-1111 or leave a tip online.

Police said the investigation continues.