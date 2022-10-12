Yellowknife ticket matches last six Extra digits worth $100K

A ticket purchased in Yellowknife matched the last six digits of Tuesday evening’s Extra draw, a prize worth $100,000, the Western Canada Lottery Corporation says.

Winning tickets sold in Yellowknife, Calgary, and Manitoba each managed the same feat in the October 11, 2022 draw according to the corporation’s website.

The Extra number drawn was 2869282. Nobody matched all seven digits.

Matching the last six has odds of one in 1.2 million according to the lottery corporation.

The exact location of the ticket sale was not given. Winners of Extra prizes have one year from the draw date to claim before the ticket expires.