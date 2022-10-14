Boil-water advisory issued for Délı̨nę

Délı̨nę was placed under a boil-water advisory on Friday afternoon due to a higher-than-normal level of muddiness in the community’s water.

The advisory is precautionary – no one in the community has yet reported getting sick from the drinking water, the NWT government stated in announcing the measure.

The territory’s chief environmental health officer is advising people in Délı̨nę to boil water for at least one minute before consuming it.

Tap water can still be used for showering, bathing or washing but should not be used for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, dental hygiene or preparing food, beverages, ice cubes or infant formula.

More information on what to do during a boil-water advisory can be found on the territory’s website.

The chief environmental health officer and community government will monitor the situation and provide an update when the advisory is lifted, the territory stated.