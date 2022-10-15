Yellowknife’s School Draw Avenue closed by structure fire

A structure fire on a lakeside Yellowknife street closed the city’s School Draw Avenue late on Saturday morning.

Three fire division trucks and an ambulance were at the scene as of 12:30pm. School Draw Avenue was closed to vehicle traffic for one block at 45 Street but pedestrians were able to cross.

The location of the fire itself, on 45 Street, could not be scene behind tape closing off the scene. A municipal enforcement officer confirmed a structure fire had been reported.

One witness reported firefighters entering a house via its deck. The severity of the fire, its cause, and the number of injuries, if any, were not immediately clear.

The City of Yellowknife has been approached for information.

Emergency vehicles on Yellowknife’s 45 Street on October 15, 2022. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio