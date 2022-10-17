Nahanni Butte, Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́, Tulita among Healthy Choices recipients

The territorial government has doubled the number of organizations to benefit from its Healthy Choices fund this year.

Twenty-two organizations and programs successfully applied for funding this year, the territory announced on Monday, up from 11 successful applicants in 2021.

Between $10,000 and $75,000 has been awarded to each applicant.

Among this year’s recipients, the Nahanni Butte Dene Band receives $10,000 to improve local living standards, the Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation is awarded just under $70,000 for a health and wellness program, and the Hamlet of Tulita’s Toddler Time receives $14,175.

While few Hay River organizations have received Healthy Choices funding in recent years, four of the town’s groups were successful this time around, half a year after severe flooding hit the community.

Together, grants from the fund to Hay River groups total more than $110,000.

“The Healthy Choices fund supports our government’s commitment to the health and wellness of NWT residents by focusing on wellness, prevention, and healthy nutrition,” said health minister Julie Green in a press release.

“I am happy to see a variety of innovative projects, serving different segments of the population, receiving funding this year.”

Other project examples include $43,050 for the Gwich’in Tribal Council to run a women’s wellness camp and $42,735 for the NWT Seniors’ Society to run a “senior-friendly” computer course.

The Yellowknives Dene First Nation is set to receive support for two initiatives: a paddle camp for youth and an Elder support program called Aging Gracefully.

The full list of recipients is available on the territorial government’s website.

Application forms for 2023-24 funding will be made available in January of next year. Indigenous governments, community governments and partnering non-profits are eligible to apply.