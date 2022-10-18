Fort McPherson man safe after helicopter search

RCMP in Fort McPherson say a 31-year-old man is safe and uninjured after a search and rescue operation on the Husky Channel.

The man, who was not named in a Tuesday police news release, had left Fort McPherson by boat on Saturday evening to travel to a camp on the channel, 40 km from the community.

He had not reported his arrival as he usually did, RCMP said.

“A search was initiated the following day,” police stated. “However, a significant amount of ice on the river prevented a safe water search. Poor weather conditions with freezing rain also prevented an aerial search. Efforts to reach the male’s camp by ground via ATV also proved unsuccessful.”

Only on Monday afternoon did conditions improve, RCMP said, at which point two family members and a police officer in a chartered helicopter were able to locate the man on the shoreline of the Husky Channel, halfway to his camp.

“His boat had become stuck in the ice. The male was not injured and in good spirits,” police reported, adding that people should avoid travel on northern waterways at this time of year “unless absolutely necessary.”