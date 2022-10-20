Mystery trip inspires Laurie Sarkadi’s second book

Yellowknifer Laurie Sarkadi is celebrating the release of her second book at Fishy People on Friday. The book, based on a true story, aims to raise awareness of colorectal cancer.

Known for her memoir Voice in the Wild, Sarkadi wrote her second book, My Free Trip to Santa Fe, after she and her husband were gifted a trip to New Mexico by an unknown benefactor.

After spending four days in New Mexico, she felt motivated to write about the experience.

“It was just so mystical and magical and quite profound on so many levels,” said Sarkadi.

“As it was happening, I knew I was going to write about it – just because it was such an odd little journey, but also because it happened during a time when my husband was undergoing cancer treatment.”

Sarkadi and her husband were sent the tickets by email and told to invite other guests. The two brought Antoine Mountain, an artist from Fort Good Hope. Sarkadi says they still don’t know who gifted them the tickets.

“I speculate, at the end of the book, who I think it might have been, but I don’t actually know for sure. And it’s just so fascinating,” she told Cabin Radio.

Earlier this fall, Sarkadi partnered with the Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation to raise awareness about the importance of colorectal cancer screening at Yellowknife’s annual mud run. All adult participants were offered a free copy of the book.

“I hope that people read this book and realize the importance of screening. I hope that people who are 50 and over go and get a Fit test,” she said.

“But I also hope that people read it and start to think about when they’re offered opportunities and, for whatever reason, they want to turn them down. It’s like a prompt to stay curious and to stay a bit adventurous.”

The book launch will take place from 7pm on Friday at Yellowknife’s Fishy People restaurant.

Copies of My Free Trip to Santa Fe can be purchased via Sarkadi’s website and will be available at the Yellowknife Book Cellar.