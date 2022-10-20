Police charter aircraft to arrest Sambaa K’e man over gun threat

A man from Sambaa K’e has been arrested after reportedly threatening a woman while brandishing a gun on Wednesday evening.

The Dehcho community has no road access for most of the year. In a news release, police said they had chartered an aircraft to fly officers and a police dog unit from nearby Fort Simpson.

“At approximately 3:30am on October 20, the male was located at another residence in the community and arrested without incident. The firearm was not recovered,” RCMP stated.

The man, 43, is in custody. He was not publicly identified by police.

RCMP said charges pending include uttering threats, possession of a firearm for a danger purposes, and possession of a firearm without a licence.